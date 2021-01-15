SC DSS Honors January Employees of the Month

January 14, 2021 -- The South Carolina Department of Social Services Employee of the Month program recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion.

The seven most recently selected were: Johnny Mangum, Economic Services, Chesterfield County; Linda Smith, Accountability, Data & Research, State Office; Kristi Jewel, Child Welfare Services, Camden; Paul LeBarron, Child Support Services, Lowcountry Region; Morgan Nalley, Legal Services, State Office; Daniel Covey, Finance Services, State Office; and Adam Ellison, Adult Protective Services, Gaffney.

Staff selected for the Employee of the Month Program are awarded with lunch with the State Director, along with other honorees; a dedicated parking space; a photo and write up displayed at State Office; and a write-up sent to their community newspaper. The luncheon is now a virtual meeting with all the awardees.