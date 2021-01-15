2021-01-15 15:40:21.063 Florissant Scratchers Player Wins $55,558 Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Janette Laramie of Florissant has won a $55,558 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “5X Bingo” Scratchers game. Her ticket was purchased at Schnuck’s Market, 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, in St. Peters.

Laramie scratched the ticket at home and, upon seeing the prize she’d won, decided she had to share the good news. “I called my daughter and said, ‘I think I won,’” Laramie recalled. “She said, ‘I’ll be right over!’”

5X Bingo” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $2.4 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $55,558.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for claims of prizes of more than $600, by appointment only. For more information about claiming prizes, visit MOLottery.com.

