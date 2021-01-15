Job Announcement - State’s Attorney

Job Title: State’s Attorney
Type: Full-Time
This is an appointment by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term through December 31, 2022.
Posted Date: January 15, 2021
Closing Date: January 30, 2021, 4:00 pm
Salary: $6,435 – 7,208/Month, DOE
Competitive fringe benefit package to include:
- Employer paid full family coverage for health insurance
- North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System
- With many additional benefits that can be found by clicking here
Job Duties:
- Serves as Ramsey County’s chief legal counsel regarding all criminal felony and various misdemeanor cases; delegating and overseeing prosecutorial work of all State’s Attorney Office Staff
- Responsible for prosecuting and attending the District Court to conduct, on behalf of the State, all prosecutions for public offenses
- Provides legal advice to County agencies, the Board of County Commission, and law enforcement personnel; conducts related legal research and writing
- Oversees and directs State’s Attorney Office operations and activities; hires, trains, supervises, and monitors the performance of assigned personnel in the State’s Attorney Office; ensures compliance with County and departmental policies and procedures
- Responsible for duties as outlined in N.D.C.C., Chapter 11-16
Minimum Qualifications:
- Juris Doctorate with five (5) years of experience in an active law practice
- North Dakota license to practice law at the time of hire
Preferred Qualifications
- Three (3) years prosecutorial experience
- Two (2) years management/administration experience
In order to be considered, applicants must submit the following materials:
- Completed Ramsey County employment application
- Resume
- Cover letter specifically addressing the above qualifications
- Two (2) professional letters of recommendation
Submit application materials to one of the following:
Attn: Human Resources
524 4th Ave NE Unit 21
Devils Lake, ND 58301
Job duties or qualification questions contact:
- Adam Leiphon at 701-351-3475
Accommodations with the application or selection process questions, before closing date, contact:
- Crystal Beggs at 701-662-7009
Applicants claiming ND veteran’s preference must submit documentation proving their ND residency and eligibility under NDCC 37-19.1 by submitting the following:
- Veteran must submit a Form DD-214;
- Disabled Veteran must submit a Form DD-214 and a current statement of disability from the Veterans Administration which is less than 1 year old;
- Spouse of Disabled Veteran must submit a Form DD-214, a copy of the marriage certificate, and a current statement of disability from the Veterans Administration which is less than 1 year old; or
- Spouse of a Deceased Veteran must submit a Form DD-214, a copy of the marriage certificate, and a copy of the veteran's death certificate.
All offers of employment will be contingent on successful completion of pre-employment background check, drug and alcohol test, and reference checks.
Applications for public employment will be confidential unless deemed a finalist per NDCC 44-04-18.27.
ND Relay: http://www.relaynorthdakota.com/
Equal Opportunity Employer: Ramsey County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetics, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services.