Job Announcement - State’s Attorney

Job Title: State’s Attorney

Type: Full-Time

This is an appointment by the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners to fill the unexpired term through December 31, 2022.

Posted Date: January 15, 2021

Closing Date: January 30, 2021, 4:00 pm

Salary: $6,435 – 7,208/Month, DOE

Competitive fringe benefit package to include:

Employer paid full family coverage for health insurance

North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System

With many additional benefits that can be found by clicking here

Job Duties:

Serves as Ramsey County’s chief legal counsel regarding all criminal felony and various misdemeanor cases; delegating and overseeing prosecutorial work of all State’s Attorney Office Staff

Responsible for prosecuting and attending the District Court to conduct, on behalf of the State, all prosecutions for public offenses

Provides legal advice to County agencies, the Board of County Commission, and law enforcement personnel; conducts related legal research and writing

Oversees and directs State’s Attorney Office operations and activities; hires, trains, supervises, and monitors the performance of assigned personnel in the State’s Attorney Office; ensures compliance with County and departmental policies and procedures

Responsible for duties as outlined in N.D.C.C., Chapter 11-16

Minimum Qualifications:

Juris Doctorate with five (5) years of experience in an active law practice

North Dakota license to practice law at the time of hire

Preferred Qualifications

Three (3) years prosecutorial experience

Two (2) years management/administration experience

In order to be considered, applicants must submit the following materials:

Completed Ramsey County employment application

Resume

Cover letter specifically addressing the above qualifications

Two (2) professional letters of recommendation

Submit application materials to one of the following:

Attn: Human Resources

524 4th Ave NE Unit 21

Devils Lake, ND 58301

Job duties or qualification questions contact:

Adam Leiphon at 701-351-3475

Accommodations with the application or selection process questions, before closing date, contact:

Crystal Beggs at 701-662-7009

Applicants claiming ND veteran’s preference must submit documentation proving their ND residency and eligibility under NDCC 37-19.1 by submitting the following:

Veteran must submit a Form DD-214;

Disabled Veteran must submit a Form DD-214 and a current statement of disability from the Veterans Administration which is less than 1 year old;

Spouse of Disabled Veteran must submit a Form DD-214, a copy of the marriage certificate, and a current statement of disability from the Veterans Administration which is less than 1 year old; or

Spouse of a Deceased Veteran must submit a Form DD-214, a copy of the marriage certificate, and a copy of the veteran's death certificate.

All offers of employment will be contingent on successful completion of pre-employment background check, drug and alcohol test, and reference checks.

Applications for public employment will be confidential unless deemed a finalist per NDCC 44-04-18.27.

ND Relay: http://www.relaynorthdakota.com/

Equal Opportunity Employer: Ramsey County does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, genetics, religion, age, or disability in employment or the provision of services.