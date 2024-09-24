Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,534 in the last 365 days.

Foster County Courthouse Scheduled Closures Sept. 26 and 27th.

The Foster County Courthouse is scheduled to close on Thursday, September 26th at 1:00 p.m. and Friday the 27th at 2:00 p.m. for the remainder of each day due to scheduled power outages. If immediate assistance is needed during those times, the public can contact the Griggs County clerk’s office at 701-797-2772.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Foster County Courthouse Scheduled Closures Sept. 26 and 27th.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more