Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps Play to welcome Veterans to Fargo

The Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps recently played to welcome Veterans to Hector International Airport as part of the two historic Veteran’s Honor Flights of Minnesota and the Dakotas that departed for Washington D.C. Sunday morning, September 22, 2024. More than 100 veterans traveled on the two flights to the nation's capital.

Justice Lisa McEvers, third from the right, performs with Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps.

The Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums under the direction of Pipe Major, Dan Aird (far left). Justice McEvers is pictured third from the right.