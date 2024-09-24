Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,481 in the last 365 days.

Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps Play to welcome Veterans to Fargo

The Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps recently played to welcome Veterans to Hector International Airport as part of the two historic Veteran’s Honor Flights of Minnesota and the Dakotas that departed for Washington D.C. Sunday morning, September 22, 2024.  More than 100 veterans traveled on the two flights to the nation's capital.

Justice Lisa McEvers, third from the right, performs with Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps.

The Heather and Thistle Pipes and Drums under the direction of Pipe Major, Dan Aird (far left). Justice McEvers is pictured third from the right.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Heather & Thistle Pipes and Drum Corps Play to welcome Veterans to Fargo

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more