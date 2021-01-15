Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Codification Available for the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure

The Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel has published an updated codification of the North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure. The codification incorporates the transcript-related amendments approved by the Court on November 17, 2020, which are effective for cases that are appealed on or after January 1, 2021.

The North Carolina Rules of Appellate Procedure webpage has also been updated to include an archive of codifications that have been superseded.

If you have questions about the Supreme Court’s rules, please contact the Supreme Court’s Office of Administrative Counsel by email at rules@sc.nccourts.org.

