NDDOT to relocate Minot Driver License Office Wednesday

NDDOT is opening the new Minot Driver License Office on Wednesday, January 20. The new office will be located at 2001 17th Street Southeast. The Motor Vehicle office will remain at its current location in Arrowhead Shopping Center.

The office will be closed on Tuesday, January 19. Service at the new location will begin on Wednesday, January 20.

NDDOT is still operating by appointment-only with masks required in our offices. To schedule an appointment, visit our website at dot.nd.gov.

Driver License items you can do online:

Renew a driver license for operating a standard vehicle or motorcycle, if over 21 and under the age of 65 and you don’t want a REAL ID.

Change your address on your driver license.

Replace a lost, stolen, or damaged ND license.

Replace a vertical driver license after you are 21 to a horizontal driver license.

Schedule a driving test.

For a complete list of Driver License office locations and hours visit dot.nd.gov.