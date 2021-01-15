Barrow Wise Consulting Selected for FAS IT Category Program Management and IT Subject Matter Expert BPA
Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC announced today the company has been selected by the Government Services Administration (GSA) for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) IT Category Program Management and IT Subject Matter Expert Support Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) valued at $56 million.
— Tanesia Barrow, President, Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC
Federal Contract Vehicle Valued at $56M
Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC announced today the company has been selected by the Government Services Administration (GSA) for the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) IT Category Program Management and IT Subject Matter Expert Support Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) valued at $56 million.
GSA is pioneering acquisition innovation with best-in-class contract vehicles and serves as a subject matter expert in IT solutions for the federal government. Barrow Wise Consulting is proud to support its mission by providing exceptional program management and transformative IT solutions in various areas such as emerging technologies, telecommunications, and cybersecurity.
“Utilizing our global consulting experience, supporting over 400 locations, 2 million users, and diverse organizations, Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC is excited to partner with GSA to support its mission. Our industry leaders focus on providing value and delivering innovative solutions that reduce costs and increase efficiencies in the government sector,” stated Tanesia Barrow, President, Barrow Wise Consulting.
About Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC
Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC (Barrow Wise) is a consulting firm specializing in helping organizations unlock the power of rapidly evolving technology to maximize their investment by providing innovative and sustainable solutions in federal and commercial markets. Barrow Wise Consulting, LLC provides cybersecurity, contextual identity access management, artificial intelligence, geospatial modeling, cloud services, data analytics, robotics process automation, research and development, assessments, and project management. The company collaborates with organizations to discover and leverage business disruptions, tailor beneficial digital transformations, prepare contingencies to drive organizational changes, maximize and sustain the value generated by key organization capabilities.
