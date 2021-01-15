2021-01-15 09:43:11.757 Warsaw Man Wins $146,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jimmy Miller is a dedicated Missouri Lottery player who enjoys playing Show Me Cash a couple days a week. After all of his years of playing, he was amazed when he hit the Jan. 2 jackpot after matching all five numbers drawn - 6, 9, 24, 27 and 30 - to win the $146,000 jackpot prize. 

When asked about his initial reaction, Miller said, “I about fell out of the chair.”

Miller purchased the winning ticket at Osage Mini Mart, 915 E. Main St., in Warsaw.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail. 

In FY20, players in Benton County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $2.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $307,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $1.3 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

