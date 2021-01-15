2021-01-15 11:57:40.6 Milan Woman Wins $95,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-01-15 11:57:40.6

Joy Hatcher of Milan recently claimed a $95,000 Show Me Cash prize from the Dec. 21 drawing. The ticket, purchased at Hy-Vee, 1617 E. 9th St. in Trenton, matched all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 21 were 16, 22, 24, 31 and 35.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Hatcher’s win was the 49th out of 50 Show Me Cash jackpots won in 2020, where the average prize was more than $160,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Sullivan County won more than $616,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $62,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $34,103 from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.