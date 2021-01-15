Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,736 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-15 11:57:40.6 Milan Woman Wins $95,000 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-01-15 11:57:40.6

Story Photo

Joy Hatcher of Milan recently claimed a $95,000 Show Me Cash prize from the Dec. 21 drawing.  The ticket, purchased at Hy-Vee, 1617 E. 9th St. in Trenton, matched all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot prize. 

 The winning numbers drawn on Dec. 21 were 16, 22, 24, 31 and 35.  

Show Me Cash  is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Hatcher’s win was the 49th out of 50 Show Me Cash jackpots won in 2020, where the average prize was more than $160,000. 

Last fiscal year, players in Sullivan County won more than $616,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $62,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $34,103 from Missouri Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-01-15 11:57:40.6 Milan Woman Wins $95,000 Show Me Cash Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.