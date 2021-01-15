Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 646 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,736 in the last 365 days.

2021-01-15 12:36:50.84 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

2021-01-15 12:36:50.84

Story Photo

David Foster of Wildwood has claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at QuikTrip, 15902 Manchester Road, in Ellisville.

$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $150.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and five second prizes of $1 million.

All of the Missouri Lottery’s $30 Scratchers tickets may be entered into the “$30 Monthly Scratchers” promotion. Each month, ten winners of $500 cash are drawn from players who have entered $30 Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery Players Club accounts. "$300 Million Cash Explosion" tickets may also be entered into the "Cash Explosion Second-Chance Promotion" for the chance to win up to $1 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for claims of prizes more than $600, by appointment only. Visit MOLottery.com for more information about claiming prizes.

You just read:

2021-01-15 12:36:50.84 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.