2021-01-15 12:36:50.84 $50,000 Scratchers Prize Won In St. Louis

2021-01-15 12:36:50.84

David Foster of Wildwood has claimed a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s “$300 Million Cash Explosion” Scratchers game. He purchased his winning ticket at QuikTrip, 15902 Manchester Road, in Ellisville.

“$300 Million Cash Explosion” is a $30 Scratchers game with more than $150.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $10 million and five second prizes of $1 million.

All of the Missouri Lottery’s $30 Scratchers tickets may be entered into the “$30 Monthly Scratchers” promotion. Each month, ten winners of $500 cash are drawn from players who have entered $30 Scratchers tickets into their My Lottery Players Club accounts. "$300 Million Cash Explosion" tickets may also be entered into the "Cash Explosion Second-Chance Promotion" for the chance to win up to $1 million.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for claims of prizes more than $600, by appointment only. Visit MOLottery.com for more information about claiming prizes.