Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,737 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Limits on In-Person Court Proceedings

The Tennessee Supreme Court today issued an Order extending the suspension of most in-person hearings to March 31, 2021. Court clerk offices remain accessible, the Order provides a list of exceptions for emergency situations, and courts across the state are encouraged to continue and increase virtual proceedings as much as possible.  The Court previously reinstated the suspension of in-person hearings on December 22, 2020 and that suspension was due to expire on January 31, 2021.  

Since March, Tennessee courts have held over 10,000 virtual meetings and proceedings. Additionally, Supreme Court Orders have suspended any Tennessee state or local rule, criminal or civil, that impedes a judge’s or court clerk’s ability to utilize available technologies.

Read the Order here

You just read:

Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Limits on In-Person Court Proceedings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.