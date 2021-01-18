InfoValue Announces Richard Chen as new President & COO
He brings a unique and wide-ranging skill set to the management team and possesses the leadership qualities and tenacity to execute our joint vision for the future of InfoValue.”ELMSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoValue Computing, Inc., a leading global provider of IP video solutions is pleased to announce that effective January 18, 2021, Richard Chen has been promoted to the position of President & Chief Operating Officer. Richard has an expansive and in-depth knowledge of InfoValue, having held positions at InfoValue in both engineering and business development. He also brings with him strong leadership abilities and experience from his time as an officer in the United States Navy.
— Aubrey Flanagan, CEO
“Richard was the clear choice to be our President & COO,” said Aubrey Flanagan, InfoValue’s Chief Executive Officer. “He brings a unique and wide-ranging skill set to the management team and possesses the leadership qualities and tenacity to execute our joint vision for the future of InfoValue.”
In his new role as COO, Mr. Chen will leverage his industry expertise and contacts to manage global operations ensuring that InfoValue continues to deliver the highest level of service excellence, product quality, and expansion of next generation IPTV solutions.
“I’ve spent my entire professional career at InfoValue. It’s a remarkable company with an incredible team and an industry-leading IPTV platform,” said Richard, when asked about his promotion. “Being entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to help usher InfoValue into the future is a tremendous honor and privilege.”
Prior to joining InfoValue, Mr. Chen served as a Commissioned Officer in the United States Navy.
Mr. Chen received a BS in Applied Physics from the State University of New York at Geneseo.
About InfoValue
Founded in 1994 and experts in providing comprehensive and premium IP Media platforms and solutions, InfoValue is recognized for innovations and advances in IPTV technology that have set the pace in performance, scalability, and intelligence. InfoValue delivers IPTV solutions and products to the hospitality, healthcare, education, enterprise, government, and telecom markets. InfoValue's corporate headquarters are located at 4 Westchester Plaza, Elmsford, NY 10523.
More information on InfoValue as well as its products and services at www.infovalue.com, via e-mail at info@infovalue.com, or by phone at (914) 345-5980.
