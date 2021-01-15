FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: JAN. 15, 2021

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden Issue Statement on Senate Schedule for Next Week

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, issued the following statement regarding the legislative schedule for the week of Jan. 17:

“The Missouri Senate will be in session as scheduled beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. At this early stage in the legislative session, it’s critical that we keep the process moving forward for the benefit of all Missourians. The greater ease to which senators and staff can remain socially distant gives us confidence in our ability to work safely through the week. We are cognizant of the fluid nature of this pandemic and will make adjustments to the Senate schedule as are appropriate. Individual senators have taken additional precautions in their own offices and testing is available for symptomatic employees working in the Capitol building.”

For more information, please contact Stuart Murray, Senate Majority Caucus Communications Director. (573) 522-7973 — Stuart.Murray@senate.mo.gov