Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses Committee Assignments
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her committee assignments for this session and scheduled meetings with all of the state representatives within the 27th Senatorial District.
Rehder-Podcast-011421 (3:34) Q: make that happen.
Senator Rehder says she has learned her committee assignments for this session. She will serve as vice-chair for the Missouri Senate General Laws Committee.
Senator Rehder adds she will also be on both the Missouri Senate Judiciary & Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence, and the Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight committees.
Senator Rehder also says there are nine Missouri House of Representative districts within the 27th Senatorial Districts and she plans to meet with all of those state representatives regularly.