Audio: Sen. Holly Rehder Discusses Committee Assignments

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Holly Rehder, R-Scott City, discusses her committee assignments for this session and scheduled meetings with all of the state representatives within the 27th Senatorial District.

 

To download audio, please right-click on the file name and select ‘Save Target As’:

Rehder-Podcast-011421  (3:34)  Q: make that happen.

  1. Senator Rehder says she has learned her committee assignments for this session. She will serve as vice-chair for the Missouri Senate General Laws Committee. Rehder-1-011421  (:31)  Q: serve on that
  2. Senator Rehder adds she will also be on both the Missouri Senate Judiciary & Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence, and the Government Accountability and Fiscal Oversight committees. Rehder-2-011421  (:33)  Q: committee as well.
  3. Senator Rehder also says there are nine Missouri House of Representative districts within the 27th Senatorial Districts and she plans to meet with all of those state representatives regularly. Rehder-3-011421  (:31)  Q: make that happen.

