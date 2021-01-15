YouTube Guru Derral Eves Shares The YouTube Formula in New Book

Derral Eves, The YouTube Formula

The world's #1 YouTube consultant, Derral Eves, is unlocking the Pandora's box of online content success and making it available to the masses. Eves, who has generated almost 60 billion video views on YouTube, is sharing his secrets to cracking the algorithm to drive views, building an audience and growing revenue in his book The YouTube Formula: How Anyone Can Unlock the Algorithm to Drive Views, Build an Audience, and Grow Revenue.

In the book, the expert content creator and YouTube coach teaches readers everything they need to know on optimizing current content strategies. Eves provides instruction on developing in-depth, practical strategies for launching a channel, driving massive viewer and subscriber growth, building a brand, increasing engagement, improving searchability and driving commerce through YouTube. “I’ve divided the book into three parts,” explains Eves. “In Part 1, I help creators understand the history of YouTube and the platform itself and the YouTube algorithm. In Part 2, I teach them how to use the platform by growing viewership and subscribers which ultimately translates into earned income, and Part 3 is where readers will actually learn how to implement the formula and achieve YouTube success!”

Eves has guided several of YouTube’s most watched content creators to more lucrative careers on the platform including Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) who has over 50 million subscribers and 9.3 billion video views. The YouTube megastar stated, “Only one or two other people in the entire world understand YouTube on the level that Derral does. I have one of the top three most-watched channels on YouTube, and I still talk about YouTube data and strategy with Derral because nobody is on the same wavelength as he is. Whether you have 5 subscribers or 5 million, you can learn how to become successful on YouTube by reading Derral’s book.” Eves says his passion and purpose for working with content creators began with a desire to help mom and pop businesses generate views on the internet in order to convert viewers to paying customers. “I discovered YouTube in 2005, and at first sight, I thought the videos were great. I had always loved video ads on TV and was excited about the ability to put those ads on websites. I started incorporating online advertising into my business offerings, and soon, clients who had ads running online experienced a tremendous boom in their business. That really showed me the power of YouTube and the online audience.” Eves was also featured on the Forbes list “20 Must Watch YouTube Channels That Will Change Your Business,” alongside Tony Robbins, Marie Forleo and Gary Vaynerchuk.

The YouTube Formula provides the know-how to take new and established content creators to the next level. Eves concludes, “Once you understand the messaging, it’s really easy to grow viewership and subscribers. I believe anyone out there that has the desire to be authentic and true can grow their audience. The YouTube Formula shows step-by-step how to use your content and messaging to become part of the daily ritual of your fan base and connect with them as a creator.”

The YouTube Formula is available for pre-order online at www.ytformula.com. The YouTube Formula is published by Wiley Press and is available at booksellers everywhere February 24th.

ABOUT DERRAL EVES

Derral Eves is a video marketing expert, coach and speaker. He consults some of the biggest YouTubers in the world on audience development and data-driven strategies. He is the founder of VidSummit, an exclusive annual conference for video creators and marketers. He is executive producer of the highest grossing crowdfunded movie or tv project of all time.