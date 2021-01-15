Pinestar Announces Change in Management
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 15, 2021 -- PINESTAR GOLD INC.

Pinestar Announces Change in Management
Pinestar Gold Inc. (“Pinestar” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Balu Gopalakrishnan has been appointed to the board of directors.
Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a Chartered Accountant with significant public company experience, including more than six years with XCEED Mortgage Corporation, where he gained significant experience preparing the company’s annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of for quarterly and annual regulatory filings in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.
For additional information:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
