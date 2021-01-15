Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 686 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,729 in the last 365 days.

Pinestar Announces Change in Management

Pinestar Announces Change in Management

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PINESTAR GOLD INC.

Pinestar Announces Change in Management

Pinestar Gold Inc. (“Pinestar” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Balu Gopalakrishnan has been appointed to the board of directors.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan is a Chartered Accountant with significant public company experience, including more than six years with XCEED Mortgage Corporation, where he gained significant experience preparing the company’s annual and quarterly consolidated financial statements, Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of for quarterly and annual regulatory filings in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

For additional information:

Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com

Michael Lerner
Pinestar Gold Inc.
+1 4167104906
email us here

You just read:

Pinestar Announces Change in Management

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.