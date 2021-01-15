Exquisite Air Charter Launches Private Jet Booking App After 230% Increase in Booking Interest Since COVID-19
The booking app features instant pricing. Users can also request flight quotes, confirm flights, and manage trip details upon confirming a flight.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The booking app features thousands of discounted one-way flight opportunities and instant pricing without providing your personal details. Users can also request flight quotes, confirm flights, and manage trip details upon confirming a flight.
The Exquisite Air Charter private jet booking app is the first of its kind; allowing users to search thousands of available one-way flights and get instant flight cost estimates for one-way, round-trip, and multi-leg flight itineraries. Users also have access to thousands of private jet photos, descriptions, and more – all within the app!
The private plane booking app launched by Exquisite Air Charter provides a centralized platform that gives users access to worldwide private jet availability. The app is easy to use, fully transparent, and gives the user complete control of all aircraft and flight options.
Passenger safety is Exquisite Air Charter’s top priority. All flights and crew members are vetted prior to every flight according to Exquisite Air Charter’s standards – standards that exceed FAA requirements and the requirements of third-party safety auditing firms: ARG/US and Wyvern. Additionally, in response to the COVID-19 virus, Exquisite Air Charter is monitoring all updates from the CDC, WHO, and local health organizations. Based on the information provided by these agencies, they have instituted the following enhanced safety measures:
• All aircraft surfaces are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized prior to and after each flight.
• Contact between flight crew members, passengers, and ground crew is discontinued where possible and limited in all other circumstances.
• EPA-approved sanitizers, antimicrobials, and disinfectant products are used for maximum protection.
• Crew members’ body temperature is checked prior to each flight.
• Crew members are regularly tested for COVID-19.
For more information about the newly launched app and other fantastic solutions from Exquisite Air Charter, please visit - https://exquisiteaircharter.com/. Exquisite Air Charter is also available across several social media platforms, including Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Exquisite Air Charter
Exquisite Air Charter was founded in October 2004 by Rena Davenport as a aircraft charter broker to provide the highest level of safe, convenient, luxurious, and efficient private aviation services to exceed the expectations of business and leisure travelers. Rena Davenport has a Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Aviation - both from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with more than 2 decades of private jet charter experience.
