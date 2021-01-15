OUTSIGHT AND VELODYNE LIDAR STRENGTHEN THEIR TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION IN REAL-TIME LIDAR PROCESSING
The combination of Velodyne’s lidar technology with our unique pre-processing software engine makes building applications for 3D lidar easier than ever!”PARIS, FRANCE, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsight, specialist in 3D spatial intelligence, and Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW), provider of intelligent lidar solutions, today announced they have strengthened their collaboration by developing technologies key for smart cities and smart machines, including mobile robots and autonomous vehicles. This initiative builds on the companies’ partnership, announced in June 2020, to improve the analysis and management of people flow and assets in large crowded environments.
In just a few months, Outsight has grown rapidly by integrating new features into its Velodyne lidar-based processing solutions that enable systems to perceive, understand and interact with their surroundings in real time. To facilitate user adoption of these solutions, Outsight and Velodyne have strengthened their collaboration. With a new generation of software pre-processing engine, connected to Velodyne’s sensors, Outsight offers a unique level of simplicity, cost, efficiency and versatility.
Outsight has developed its drivers and interfaces with Velodyne’s lidar sensors for their combination of high-resolution 3D perception, long range and broad vertical field of view. Outsight is using Velodyne’s surround-view portfolio, including Alpha Prime™, Ultra Puck™, Puck™ and HDL-32E, which allow machines to operate autonomously and safely in diverse environments, without human intervention. Outsight’s 3D pre-processing engine with Velodyne lidar sensors can be used in several fields including logistics, agriculture, construction, public safety, and waste retrieval.
The strengthened partnership between the companies follows the successful deployment of Outsight’s technology at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport of the ADP group to provide accurate real-time monitoring of people flow while preserving private data.
According to Raul Bravo, President and co-founder of Outsight, "Our partnership with Velodyne has enabled us to step up and expand our application of lidar technology. The combination of Velodyne’s lidar technology with our unique pre-processing software engine makes building applications for 3D lidar easier than ever. Our common customers, integrators and solution providers, can then accelerate time to market while decreasing product development costs.”
According to Matthias Krause, General Manager of DGWorld, “Our strategic alliance and partnership with Outsight and Velodyne Lidar has proven its strength and accelerated our own product development to become a game changer for many industries. We are excited to see how our cooperation will continue to change the way of how mobile robots predict and interact with their environment, leading the next industrial revolution.”
Award-Winning Technology
In less than a year, Outsight has successfully designed and industrialized this new generation of lidar processing solutions, which has been the subject of 60 patent applications.
Outsight innovation won many awards, including the prestigious Best of CES Innovation Award in Las Vegas as it’s the youngest company ever to have won the Prism Award by the world leaders in photonics and lasers. Outsight has already attracted the largest organizations and equipment manufacturers in the automotive, aeronautics and security-surveillance markets, including Faurecia and Safran.
Velodyne has also achieved many notable awards, including a Best of What’s New award in 2020 from Popular Science, a 2020 Innovation Award from Silicon Valley Robotics and Hardware Supplier of the Year at the 2020 TU-Automotive awards.
Today, as lidar technology matures, partnerships such as the one between Outsight and Velodyne are important to promote the use and the massive adoption of these new technologies.
About Outsight
Outsight develops real-time 3D LiDAR perception solutions.
Our mission is to make LiDAR-based Spatial Intelligence become Plug & Play, so it can be used by so it can be used by application developers, in any market. Using any LiDAR with our pre-processing capabilities allows Smart Machines and Smart Cities to achieve an unprecedented level of understanding of their environment.
We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology with easy-to-use and scalable pre-processing will highly contribute to create transformative solutions and products that will make a Smarter and Safer World.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.
