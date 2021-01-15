Kitchen Trends in 2021

These trends for kitchens in 2021 may be the most suitable updates for your kitchen now.

YARDLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trends come and go, especially in the world of interior design. Some fade away forever while others make a resurgence or even stand the test of time and changing tastes. The outlook for kitchen design trends is looking more eco-friendly and functional than ever before without sacrificing design or aesthetics. Many of these trends go back to the roots of interior design to incorporate the classic and timeless looks that never go out of style, yet they still retain the sleek and modern touches that bring the whole design into the 21st century. The new wave of kitchen design brings together the best of art history and classic architecture like the Arts and Crafts movement and Art Deco, as well as incorporates the styles found in vintage and retro design. If a kitchen remodel is in the near future, be sure to keep these design trends in mind. Researching kitchen remodeling ideas will also aid your design process.

1. Dark and moody color schemes

All-white kitchens will always be in style, as they can make the whole kitchen appear larger and more spacious, but often times the white color scheme can be boring and uninspired. This may be the reason why more interior designers are embracing more dramatic, darker colors like navy blue, charcoal, and even black. When paired well with pops of brighter and airier colors, the whole design can be softened and seem less menacing.

2. Uniformity and Visual Continuity

Overall appearance is a very important factor to consider, as any clashing elements may leave an undesirable look. It may be fitting to purchase the same appliances or to paint cabinets, islands, and furniture all the same color. This will bring the whole design together into a cohesive and aesthetically pleasing space that is free from distracting colors or textures.

3. Sleek Metals

Nothing says “modern” quite like the look of real metal furniture or furnishings. This minimalist design aspect features both durability and simplicity that never goes out of style. Gold or brass finishes can also bring a much needed shine to your kitchen.

4. Integrated Storage

It may seem odd to leave kitchenware out for all to see, as many people stress the need for storage for their beloved pots, pans, and bowls to keep them out of sight. But part of the joy of having a kitchen is showing pride in your tools. Having aesthetically-pleasing kitchenware sitting on open shelves can help open up your kitchen while also allowing your kitchen tools to act as accents or design pieces. No longer do you have to fight for storage to hide your valuable cookware and instead they can be put on display for all to see.

5. Statement Backsplashes

In addition to minimalist color schemes such as white or black, the skillful use of color and patterning in backsplashes may bring a touch of personality to your kitchen without sacrificing uniformity or simplicity. Playing with patterns, tile shapes, and colors helps you indulge in your creative side with a relatively low chance of going overboard with the design. A tightly patterned backsplash with narrow grout lines will also help not to overwhelm the eyes if the repetitive patterns seem too harsh or complicated.

6. Creative Countertops

Quartz countertops as well as marble are trending at the moment. Their refined simplicity can often be used to add a sort of maturity to your kitchen. However, these are not the only countertops that you are limited to, as there has been a rise in the purchase of other natural stone surfaces as well as reclaimed wood and butcher block countertops, which add a rustic farmhouse flair to your kitchen.

7. Vintage and Retro

Often times, it is helpful to look back at designs of the past and use those as a source for inspiration. This is why people furnish their homes with antique, vintage, or retro pieces. The kitchen is no stranger to this practice, and often times the addition of these classic pieces can bring an air of nostalgia or even complement the more modern amenities.

If you are considering a kitchen remodel in Bucks County or surrounding areas in Pennsylvania, be sure to do thorough research, as using the right kitchen remodeling company can make a world of a difference. A specialized kitchen remodeling contractor may be the best option for you, as that company focuses almost completely on kitchen renovations. Whichever company you choose, keep these trends in mind when moving forward with your design process.