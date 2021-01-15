EyeKor Acquires CompleWare
EINPresswire.com/ -- EyeKor, a fast-growing contract research organization (CRO) specializing in medical imaging and data management for the clinical trial and clinical laboratory industries, announced its acquisition today of CompleWare Corporation, a CRO specializing in respiratory and cardiac data services for the clinical trial industry. The acquisition empowers each organization to expand into new therapeutic areas while accessing more resources to maintain the same high standards of software development, data acquisition, data management, and customer service already offered in its current area of expertise.
“We are excited to be able to acquire the resources and technology offered by CompleWare, ”said Yijun Huang, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of EyeKor. “This acquisition expands our offerings beyond ophthalmology and allows us to reach other therapeutic areas with our expert services. We look forward to our continued growth and exploring the strategic opportunities offered by combining the two companies,” Huang continued.
“This acquisition of CompleWare by EyeKor ensures CompleWare technologies and respiratory expertise will be available to the clinical trial industry for many years to come,” said Kay Weiler, Vice-President, CompleWare. “We are eager to see the company merge with EyeKor and for what the future holds,” added Weiler.
About EyeKor
EyeKor, Inc. is a customer-centric and technologically innovative imaging CRO dedicated to delivering excellence in data management and analysis services for clinical studies. EyeKor strives to provide added value to complex clinical trial projects through superior services, innovative technology, and deep scientific expertise. Our team has extensive knowledge and experience in managing and evaluating images, especially with ocular diseases affecting the retina. In addition to our scientific expertise, EyeKor also provides EXCELSIOR™, a cloud-based software platform for data standardization, analysis, audit tracking, grading and reporting, which allows clinical experts at geographically diverse locations to work harmoniously in the same computational environment. EXCELSIOR™ is HIPAA, 21 CFR part 11, and GDPR compliant, and is cleared with the FDA as a Class II medical device (K130453), with specific indication for use for managing ophthalmic clinical trials.
About CompleWare
CompleWare is a respiratory-focused CRO dedicated to providing exceptional services and accurate and reliable data management solutions for clinical research programs. CompleWare’s experienced clinical trial personnel understand what it takes to meet sponsor, protocol and regulatory requirements for respiratory trials. CompleWare’s eClinical software, CompleClinical, was designed specifically with respiratory trials in mind. CompleClinical enables the Sponsor, site users, monitors, CompleWare personnel, and other CROs to view study data online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With innovative technology and proven processes, along with a team of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), CompleWare excels in performing respiratory studies. From patient populations, to customized instrumentation and hardware, our team has comprehensive experience in respiratory indications including asthma, COPD, EIB and others.
Given the variability of respiratory disease and effort-dependent nature of spirometry, accurate and reliable data capture and analysis across all sites is particularly vital to the success of respiratory trials. CompleWare understands this and ensures consistent review and interpretation of all spirometry data. By centralizing spirometry services with CompleWare, Sponsors can be sure their data are in the hands of qualified respiratory therapists and physicians who understand regulatory requirements.
For more information about EyeKor, Inc., visit our website at www.eyekor.com or contact us at info@eyekor.com
Matt Clarke
+1 306-284-8810
mclarke@eyekor.com