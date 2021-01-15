ARMENIAN PROVOCATIONS RISK RETURN TO CONFLICT
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following statement has been made by L’Heritage, l’Association Culturelle d’Azerbaïdjan:
Recent actions by Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are clear violations of the agreed-upon ceasefire that brought a long-awaited peace to the region. They must be stopped.
The ceasefire was reached 10 November following months of unprovoked attacks on Azerbaijan by Armenia, attacks which resulted in the deaths of thousands of Azerbaijanis, many of which were innocent civilians, as well as the destruction of historical sites. Yet despite agreeing to the ceasefire deal and the terms therein, Armenia on 13 December lashed out once again as Armenian forces attacked and killed four Azerbaijani soldiers.
As 2020 came to an end and the new year was ushered in, the provocations continued.
On New Year’s Day, an innocent Azerbaijani civilian was killed by a landmine planted by Armenian forces as they left the region. A member of the Russian peacekeeping forces has also been killed by Armenian-laid landmines. Criminal investigations are ongoing, but there are not the first time landmines planted by Armenian forces, the use of which are banned by a majority of countries, have killed blameless Azerbaijani civilians and others. There have been multiple formal requests for Armenia to provide maps of the areas with landmines, but the Armenian government has repeatedly ignored them. And in recent weeks, Armenian military forces hid in the forests and attacked Azerbaijani civilians, not soldiers, who were working on building energy and utility infrastructure.
Most recently, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian visited the Nagorno-Karabakh, a deliberate provocation conducted to incite tension in the region. This illegal visit is in direct violation of the ceasefire agreement.
It has also been revealed that an Azerbaijani citizen, who was released per the terms of the ceasefire deal, was tortured by years by Armenian forces. The gentleman, who was not a member of the Azerbaijan military, was captured by Armenia, accused of spying and murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment for these false charges.
Upon his recent release, the Azerbaijani man testified that he had his fingers broken, his head and body repeatedly beaten to the point where he could not breathe or walk on his own, and his food and water restricted, resulting in him losing over 40 kilos in a one-year period. All of this was at the hands of Armenia, violating international laws and basic human rights regarding the treatment of prisoners, let alone the access to a free and fair trial.
Sadly, in addition to the constant attacks against innocent civilians and laying of landmines, Armenia has destroyed a significant number of Azerbaijan’s cultural, historical, and religious sites during the period of illegal occupation. All of the museums, libraries, and concert and music halls have been destroyed in the region. Out of the 63 mosques that once existed in Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent occupied regions, just four remain and only partially.
It is clear that Armenia has not accepted and will continue to break the terms of the ceasefire deal. Armenia is intent on continued provocations, at the expense of innocent lives and the stability of the region. Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, as has been affirmed and reaffirmed by international bodies. The Armenian provocations must end.
contact@azericulture.com
Recent actions by Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are clear violations of the agreed-upon ceasefire that brought a long-awaited peace to the region. They must be stopped.
The ceasefire was reached 10 November following months of unprovoked attacks on Azerbaijan by Armenia, attacks which resulted in the deaths of thousands of Azerbaijanis, many of which were innocent civilians, as well as the destruction of historical sites. Yet despite agreeing to the ceasefire deal and the terms therein, Armenia on 13 December lashed out once again as Armenian forces attacked and killed four Azerbaijani soldiers.
As 2020 came to an end and the new year was ushered in, the provocations continued.
On New Year’s Day, an innocent Azerbaijani civilian was killed by a landmine planted by Armenian forces as they left the region. A member of the Russian peacekeeping forces has also been killed by Armenian-laid landmines. Criminal investigations are ongoing, but there are not the first time landmines planted by Armenian forces, the use of which are banned by a majority of countries, have killed blameless Azerbaijani civilians and others. There have been multiple formal requests for Armenia to provide maps of the areas with landmines, but the Armenian government has repeatedly ignored them. And in recent weeks, Armenian military forces hid in the forests and attacked Azerbaijani civilians, not soldiers, who were working on building energy and utility infrastructure.
Most recently, the Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian visited the Nagorno-Karabakh, a deliberate provocation conducted to incite tension in the region. This illegal visit is in direct violation of the ceasefire agreement.
It has also been revealed that an Azerbaijani citizen, who was released per the terms of the ceasefire deal, was tortured by years by Armenian forces. The gentleman, who was not a member of the Azerbaijan military, was captured by Armenia, accused of spying and murder, and sentenced to life imprisonment for these false charges.
Upon his recent release, the Azerbaijani man testified that he had his fingers broken, his head and body repeatedly beaten to the point where he could not breathe or walk on his own, and his food and water restricted, resulting in him losing over 40 kilos in a one-year period. All of this was at the hands of Armenia, violating international laws and basic human rights regarding the treatment of prisoners, let alone the access to a free and fair trial.
Sadly, in addition to the constant attacks against innocent civilians and laying of landmines, Armenia has destroyed a significant number of Azerbaijan’s cultural, historical, and religious sites during the period of illegal occupation. All of the museums, libraries, and concert and music halls have been destroyed in the region. Out of the 63 mosques that once existed in Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent occupied regions, just four remain and only partially.
It is clear that Armenia has not accepted and will continue to break the terms of the ceasefire deal. Armenia is intent on continued provocations, at the expense of innocent lives and the stability of the region. Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan, as has been affirmed and reaffirmed by international bodies. The Armenian provocations must end.
contact@azericulture.com
Walter Bruderer
L’Heritage, l’Association Culturelle d’Azerbaïdjan