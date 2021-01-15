How to Clean Stucco

Stucco has many benefits, but just like other forms of siding, it needs regular cleaning to keep it looking its best. Learn how to properly care for stucco.

MORRISVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The exterior of your home is an important point to consider, as during resale many home-buyers will immediately be influenced by the house’s curb-appeal. Many traditional sidings such as brick or vinyl fit certain houses perfectly, but often times stucco can prove to be the superior fit for your home. It has the potential to add an earthy warmth and Mediterranean flair to any home while simultaneously adding to the home’s overall value. The beauty of stucco is that the textures and colors can vary greatly and the end result can be as smooth or as textured as you like. Nowadays this exterior style is no longer limited to arid climates found in the Southwest regions of the United States, so now many homeowners in varying climates are capable of owning a home sided with stucco.

Though stucco can potentially increase a home’s aesthetic and monetary value, there are some things to consider when thinking of making the switch to stucco. Many homes require an annual examination for cracks or other irregularities as well as a thorough cleaning - stucco is no different from its counterparts in this sense. However, the very-textured stucco may require multiple cleanings every year to maintain its desired look. The buildup of mildew, dust, and dirt can find its way into all the delicate textured crevices the beautiful stucco is known for. The upkeep may be a bit more demanding than that of brick or vinyl siding, as it requires regular, gentle cleanings. Regardless, you may find the effort to be worth it.

Before doing any cleaning, it is crucial to examine for any cracks, however non-threatening, and to fill them and allow for adequate drying time. This step is important, as stucco is very porous. Any water that seeps into cracks could potentially lead to structural damage. In addition to this, it may be helpful to consider a professional cleaning if you are uncomfortable with cleaning it yourself. Regardless, the cleaning itself is not difficult, and doing it yourself, while time-consuming, is more cost-effective and the materials needed are probably already on-hand.

The first thing you must do is a preliminary rinsing with a regular garden hose, spraying from top to bottom to ensure that the dirty water works its way down off of the surface.

Next, you can use a pressure washer or the jet setting on the hose attachment. Set it to the fan shape, and again rinse from top to bottom, making sure to keep the water at a 45 degree angle and about 24 inches from the surface. Stucco is very delicate and brittle, so maintaining a proper distance from the wall will ensure that the stucco will not chip or be damaged in any way.

For the more caked-on and built up dirt and mildew, it may be beneficial to buy special products for stucco cleaning , such as detergent or a mixture of 1 part bleach and 10 parts water, using a pump sprayer attachment for your hose. Otherwise, you can scrub the stucco with a soft bristle brush using a product for rust or mildew removal. Use whichever process seems most fitting when considering the state of your stucco.

After scrubbing the stucco, make sure to give the wall a thorough final rinse to make sure all dust, dirt, or grime is washed away. Again rinse from top to bottom, making sure to rid the surface of dirty water so that it is not absorbed into the stucco, as the surface is very porous.

The process of cleaning stucco may be time-consuming, but it is well-worth it considering the advantages of this form of siding. With regular cleanings, the job can be less intense or strenuous and even a form of stress relief, as taking the time to care for your property can bring joy to you as the owner. Stucco may need a bit more upkeep than its counterparts, but this should not completely discourage you from owning a home with stucco. It has many advantages as well as a unique look that can set your house apart from others in the neighborhood.

If you are looking for a change and seem swayed by the benefits of stucco, maybe it's time for some exterior remodeling. For stucco siding installation, it would be best to seek out a local roofing and siding company. An exterior contractor in Bucks County, PA or surrounding areas would love to help you on your next big project.