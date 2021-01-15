Gov. Spencer Cox declares state of emergency in anticipation of weekend protests

January 14, 2021

(SALT LAKE CITY) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency ahead of potential protests at the Utah State Capitol this weekend.

The precaution comes after the siege of the U.S. Capitol that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., which resulted in five deaths including a U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and significant damage to the historic building.

“We respect the right of Utah residents to peaceably assemble as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution,” said Cox. “But we draw the line at threats to physical safety or to the Utah Capitol building. No violence of any kind will be tolerated.”

Executive Order 2021-5 applies to the Capitol Hill complex, facilities and grounds effective Jan. 15-21, 2021.

The governor has asked the Utah National Guard, Utah Highway Patrol and various area police departments to stand ready to ensure the safety of lives and property at Utah’s Capitol.

