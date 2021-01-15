Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson Names New Elevator Chief

Veteran NCDOL employee, Tommy Petty, was named the new chief of the labor department’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, who was elected in November and recently sworn in as North Carolina’s 18th labor commissioner, made the announcement Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Petty began working for the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau as an elevator inspector in 1998. He was promoted to supervisor of the western part of the state in 2000 and in 2010 he was named the deputy chief of the bureau. With his new appointment as chief, Petty’s name will appear on more than 24,000 elevator certificates alongside Commissioner Dobson from the mountains to the coast.

“Tommy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position,” Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said. “I am confident in his abilities and know he will provide great leadership within the Department of Labor.” 

Elevators are inspected once per year by the Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau. New certificates will be replaced as the annual inspections are completed. 

In addition to elevator inspections, Petty will oversee the inspection of escalators, moving walks, lifting devices for people with disabilities, aerial passenger tramways, inflatable devices and amusement rides.  

