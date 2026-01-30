Commissioner Luke Farley and NC Department of Labor Announce Renewed Alliance with North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association

Commissioner Luke Farley and the North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDOL) are proud to announce the signing of a renewed Alliance with the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association (NCMCA), strengthening a shared commitment to workplace safety, education, and industry collaboration across the state.

Formed in April of 1974, the NCMCA has been a thriving and respected association for more than five decades. The association represents masonry contractors throughout North Carolina who combine their resources, experience, and expertise to meet the evolving challenges of the masonry industry.

Through this Alliance, NCDOL and NCMCA will work collaboratively to advance training and educational initiatives, enhance outreach and communication efforts, and promote a statewide dialogue on workplace safety and health. The Alliance is designed to support workers and small businesses alike by fostering safer job sites and better-informed workforces within the masonry trade.

“This Alliance reflects our shared goal of keeping North Carolina’s workers safe while supporting the businesses that build our state,” said Commissioner Luke Farley. “By partnering with NCMCA, we are expanding education, improving communication, and strengthening safety practices in an industry that plays a vital role in our economy.”

Leaders from the NCMCA also emphasized the value of collaboration with NCDOL, noting that the alliance will help contractors stay informed on best practices, regulatory guidance, and training opportunities that benefit both employers and employees.

The alliance underscores NCDOL’s ongoing commitment to working directly with industry organizations to promote proactive safety cultures, reduce workplace injuries, and ensure that North Carolina remains the best place to work and do business.

For more information about the North Carolina Department of Labor, visit: https://www.labor.nc.gov

To learn more about the North Carolina Masonry Contractors Association, visit: https://www.ncmca.com/