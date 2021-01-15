Attorney General Dave Yost Addresses Second Annual Human Trafficking Summit

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost addressed more than 1,400 attendees of his virtual Human Trafficking Summit this morning, uniting those who combat human trafficking statewide in a celebration of their successes and an examination of the challenges that remain.

“Gathering with those who fight traffickers and rescue survivors on a daily basis is enriching as we celebrate victories and forge ahead together toward a day when no human being is sold for sex in Ohio,” said Yost, who continues to make fighting human trafficking one of the top priorities in his administration.

The summit, presented virtually in its second year because of COVID-19 concerns, is organized by Attorney General Yost’s Human Trafficking Initiative, which works to end labor and sex trafficking in the state by building awareness, empowering Ohioans to take action in their communities, helping survivors and ensuring that traffickers and johns are brought to justice.

The event’s keynote speakers – Dr. Jennifer Tscholl and Dr. Kelly Keller, both from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus – discussed how human trafficking affects children and how health-care and other systems can work together to prevent trafficking and reduce its toll.

Workshops conducted throughout the day encompassed educational sessions, success stories, lessons learned and best practices. Presenters included government and health-care organizations (such as the U.S. Department of Justice, Cleveland Clinic, and Memorial Family Medicine) as well as human trafficking coalitions and organizations (including Eyes up Appalachia, Sanctuary Night, and the Emancipation Nation Network).

