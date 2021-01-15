BriskNPosh – Continues to grow its service list

BriskNPosh

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BriskNPosh continues to grow by adding new services. The location offers their new Lip Blush, Lash Line Enhancement and Semi-Permanent Eyeliner.

Lip blushing is a type of semi-permanent service using a technique called pixelating, which deposits pigments in your lips by using small needles. This service focuses on altering the color and/or shape of your lips to create “younger looking lips”.

Lash Line Enhancement is a thin semi-permanent line that sits at the root of your lashes and gives the illusion of a fuller lash line. Almost as if you applied eyeliner underneath your lashes rather than on top of the lash line. Lash line enhancement is meant to subtly define your eyes, leaving you with a soft pretty result.

Similar to the lash line enhancement, semi-permanent eyeliner is a service done on the lash line. It fills in the lashes to create the illusion of thicker, darker, and completely fuller lashes without looking lined or like obvious makeup.

The new lineup of services has been added to continue to create a holistic approach to the beauty service business. The location has been determined to put together a one-stop shop feel so that the busy SoHo New Yorkers can save time by getting most of their services under one roof. It is the new approach to the industry.

Schedule an appointment with BriskNPosh Mon-Fri from 10-8 and Sat 11-7 https://www.brisknposh.com/. You can also reach the salon by phone at +1-212-433-4477 or email the BriskNPosh team at info@brisknposh.com.

About BriskNPosh: Founded by esthetics expert Natalia Romaneko, BriskNPosh is an innovative salon that provides waxing and beauty treatments in the New York City area. The mission of the BriskNPosh team is to create an aesthetic community that is inclusive, diverse, and actively trying to shift the public viewpoint of hair removal from something painful to something essential and fun.