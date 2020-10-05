BriskNPosh - More Recognizable Than Ever

BriskNPosh

BriskNPosh is Getting Listed and Their Eyelash Extension Services Are Unmatched.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s innovative BriskNPosh waxing and hair removal salon is more recognizable than ever thanks to our recent addition to three new online map directories. These new online listings on well-known and respected platforms will allow BrisknPosh owner, Natalia Romaneko, and her team to reach more clients than ever before.

The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce describes their organization as “a community of businesses -- including startups, long-time neighborhood stores, mid-market firms and large companies -- that help one another succeed...[and] the guardian of small businesses and startups that must navigate the costs and complexities of New York.”

BriskNPosh is proud to now be listed on the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce’s official website. This profile includes a direct contact form for prospective salon clients.

MapQuest, the original online mapping tool, has listed BriskNPosh’s address and contact information with a link to the salon’s Yelp reviews, which are all 5-stars. Romaneko said, “Getting exposure on one of the internet’s top map websites is a great way for people outside of our usual demographic to find out about everything BriskNPosh has to offer.”

Finally, BriskNPosh now has a profile on the Expertise.com directory website. This service manually reviews businesses in a variety of industries and chooses only the best to feature. They rate the companies they partner with based on “Reputation, Engagement, Credibility, Professionalism, and Experience,” choosing only the best-of-the-best to showcase.

Eyelash extensions are among the many exciting services BriskNPosh hopes new clients will take advantage! Romaneko, who has been featured as an expert in GQ, The New York Post, and Allure, said of the service, “Eyelash extensions are the perfect option for those who are new to esthetics treatments. They have an immediate impact and are completely painless.”

BriskNPosh currently offers 3 eyelash extension options. The Natural Classic package is perfect for everyday and will boost your day-to-day look without going overboard. Receive 50% off your first visit for this service at this time.

The Natural Full package is still a great option for day-to-day life, but is best for women who have at least some experience with eyelash extensions, as it involves more extensions than the natural classic look. There is currently no discount on this service.

The third option, the Glamour Volume package, is best for special occasions, such as weddings or New York City charity galas. If you book this service now, you will receive 60% off your first session.

All eyelash extension services at BriskNPosh have optional eyelash curl-ups, coloring, and touch-ups. The skilled team of professionals can also remove your extensions, if desired. You can buy a 3-appointment package for 15% off the standard rate.

Schedule an appointment with BriskNPosh online at https://www.brisknposh.com/. You can also reach the salon by phone at +1-212-433-4477 or email the BriskNPosh team at info@brisknposh.com.

About BriskNPosh: Founded by esthetics expert Natalia Romaneko, BriskNPosh is an innovative salon that provides waxing and beauty treatments in the New York City area. The mission of the BriskNPosh team is to create an aesthetic community that is inclusive, diverse, and actively trying to shift the public viewpoint of hair removal from something painful to something essential and fun.