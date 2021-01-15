SCDSS Announces New Beaufort County Director

The Department of Social Services has announced that Tyran Murray has been named the Beaufort County DSS Director as of December 17, 2020. Ms. Murray has been employed with DSS since 2012, first in Pickens County as a Child and Adult Protective Investigator before being promoted to an Investigations Supervisor.

“I truly love working with the Department of Social Services, and I am honored to serve Beaufort County,” said Ms. Murray. “As County Director, I am committed to achieving better outcomes for Beaufort County families by respecting and partnering with them to ensure the most informed decisions are being made and allowing the families to be the driving force to success.”

Ms. Murray brings a diverse experience background to this leadership role which includes work as an emergency room nurse, first grade educator, and funeral service provider. She also served four years in the Air Force. She is a graduate of Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.

