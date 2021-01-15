DHEC Provides Additional Information on Vaccine Scheduling for Those 70 and Older

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 12, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — To provide additional information ahead of tomorrow, when those 70 and older can begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine, please see below.

Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, those 70 and older can begin to schedule appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at locations currently accepting vaccine appointments.

DHEC’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator will be live Wednesday, Jan. 13. This online map will show the locations currently accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.

Beginning Jan. 13, individuals can also call DHEC's Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating contact information for making an appointment. The Care Line can't schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.

Appointments should be scheduled; walk-ins may not be able to receive vaccine.

You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.

South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

The appointment scheduling phone line for each location may operate different hours of the day. This isn’t determined by DHEC.

South Carolina, like all states, currently has limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine. Some locations that offer vaccine may not have an appointment available for several weeks, depending on their vaccine supply. Facilities receive doses of vaccine each week from the federal government.

Individuals are encouraged to schedule their second shot as soon as they can. It’s important that individuals receive both doses of the same brand of vaccine to ensure they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

For the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and information, visit scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

