No Buffers, No Lags: Avoid Data Throttling with a Free VPN
NEW DELHI, INDIA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An internet service provider (ISP) controls the bandwidth or data of an internet user whenever it detects an online traffic. Mainly, this traffic is due to watching videos (i.e., streaming videos on YouTube and Netflix) or file sharing (downloads and uploads). ISPs can trace the user’s IP address as the default of each IP address is unprotected. Meaning, every IP address is vulnerable to this bandwidth throttling.
Streaming sites and services are the top users of internet data as of date. According to a research study back in 2019, YouTube accounts for 35% of online traffic globally. While Netflix, another streaming service, holds 12.6% of bandwidth traffic in the same year. These numbers are increasing each year.
What the ISPs do whenever they detect online activities like these is they slow down the internet connection speed to decrease internet usage.
But, there is a solution to this dilemma, and it is as simple as anyone could think: by connecting to a Virtual Private Network (VPN).
By connecting to a VPN, the internet user’s IP address will be hidden and will be replaced by a “new” IP address curated by the VPN service. With this, the internet user will be untraceable by the ISPs. The user’s online activities would not be seen by the ISPs as well.
There are a lot of VPNs to choose from nowadays. There is a suitable VPN for everyone; may it be a user who wants to invest in a VPN or a user who wants to enjoy the benefits of a VPN without paying anything.
For the internet users who fall into the latter category, try and install GoingVPN. It offers a secure, reliable, safe, and fast VPN service. It also provides unlimited data so that users can browse the internet safely at any time of the day.
To know more about GoingVPN, check their website.
GoingVPN is available on all Android devices. Click here to download the app.
GoingVPN.com
