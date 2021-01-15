Wallpaper Boulevard Launches Bold & Pastel, Testing Current Wallpaper Tastes of Millennials and Generation Z
Wallpaper Boulevard launches a new wallpaper line, aimed at a younger audience that wants more bolder and colorful choices.NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wallpaper Boulevard, LLC, (https://www.wallpaperboulevard.com), a leading retailer for residential and commercial wallpaper, has launched Bold & Pastel, a new wallpaper line geared towards Millennials and Generation Z.
According to Erin Shanks, Wallpaper Boulevard’s CTO, Bold & Pastel is a bold and colorful collection of wallpapers that is meant to appeal to a younger audience that craves something more than your typical faux textiles, grasscloth, damask or floral designs.
It’s well known that wallpaper tends to appeal to an affluent older crowd. Most wallpaper retailers shy away from going after younger generations because they tend to be renters who care less about permanent home décor right now. But as Millennials are becoming homeowners and a larger percentage of the current marketplace every passing year, more pressure is being put on all companies to appeal to them.
“We want to get a jump on the market and start testing what appeals to the audience under 40 or 50. They have different tastes. The younger buyers want something that will make a splash or go viral on Instagram. They don’t tend to want earthy tones or beiges or neutrals. They want a wallpaper that pops,” says Erin Shanks. “Our core is an older clientele and we love them, that will never change. But we also need to innovate and try out new things with Millennials and Generation Z so we don’t get left behind someday. I figure we should start sooner than later”
Bold & Pastel features bright and modern prints like tropical palms, rainbow laces, wild brushstrokes, abstract camouflage, multi-colored pineapples and southwest horizonal pink dots. They are made to captivate and inspire a whole new crop of would-be wallpaper enthusiasts.
All patterns are prepasted, meaning they require no additional glue to hang it. Just wet the back to activate the glue already embedded in the wallpaper at the factory. All designs are created in Spain by artist Laura Muñoz Estellés.
All of the wallpaper in the Bold & Pastel collection are priced in double rolls. Each double 18 inches wide by 36 ft. long, covering approximately 54 sq. ft.
The patterns are drop matches, meaning that there is a lot of waste in installation and you’ll most likely get closer to 42 sq. ft. out of each roll.
Every double roll of wallpaper is peelable, strippable and washable. When installed correctly on a primed wall, the paper is made to go out and come down seamlessly. More patterns will be launched in the Bold & Pastel collection, 2021 Q2.
