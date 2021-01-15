OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR – NEWS RELEASE – Hawai‘i National Guard to deploy about 200 members to Washington, D.C.

HONOLULU – At the request of the National Guard Bureau, the Hawai‘i National Guard is set to deploy about 200 of its members to Washington, D.C., to aid in and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power. The members will arrive prior to Inauguration Day Wednesday, Jan. 20, where they are prepared to perform a multitude of missions in support of local law enforcement.

“The Hawai‘i National Guard is prepared to support the effort in Washington, D.C., to ensure a peaceful transition of power and a smooth Inauguration Day following a free and fair election. I thank our Guard members for their dedication to protecting our democracy during these challenging times, ” said Gov. Ige.

“The Hawai‘i National Guard received a request to provide Guardsmen in support of the January 20, 2021 Presidential Inauguration just yesterday and soldiers are reporting today. The Hawai‘i National Guard continues to impress me with their ability to respond to the most difficult challenges. They definitely epitomize the National Guard’s ‘Always Ready, Always There’ motto,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, adjutant general, Department of Defense.

Roughly 800 guardsmen are still activated for COVID-19 support and the deployment of these members will not impact the effort to support the State of Hawai‘i. There are nearly 4,000 Guard members that will remain in the islands to assist with any local disasters.

For security reasons, specifics about the deployment cannot be released at this time.

###

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]