HDOT NEWS RELEASE: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEKEND OF JAN. 15 – JAN. 17, 2021

Newsroom Posted on Jan 14, 2021 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Starting next week, we will combine weekend and weekly lane closures into one list. Our Friday to Sunday closures will be included in the weekly lane closure news release, posting each Friday and covering Monday – Sunday the following week.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTE 56) —

1) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

2) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Full closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions near mile marker 10, Kapaa Stream Bridge, between Mailihuna Road and Kealia Road, on Monday evening, Jan. 11, through Monday morning, Jan. 18, for bridge construction work. Each night Kuhio Highway will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m. to set a girder, and then again from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. to set a second girder.