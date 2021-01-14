DHS Unveils Enhancements to COVID-19 Vaccine Data Page

The Department of Health Services (DHS) has released two new data features on the COVID-19 vaccine data page. The first is a new visualization that shows the number of Wisconsinites who have successfully completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. The second new feature allows users to filter the COVID-19 vaccines administered per day graph by county or healthcare emergency readiness coalition (HERC) region. These data represent where the individual who was vaccinated lives and include Wisconsin residents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The effort to get Wisconsinites vaccinated against COVID-19 is a major undertaking,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “And, as we have said from the beginning, it is important for people to know where we stand in that process. We are excited that many of our frontline health care workers have received their second dose and are fully protected against COVID-19 and we look forward to seeing those numbers increase in the coming weeks.”

Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Wisconsin began on December 14, 2020 when the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered. Since then 26,684 Wisconsinites have already received their second dose, completing their series. Both COVID-19 vaccines currently available require two doses to provide the best protection against the virus. The Pfizer vaccine series consists of two doses recommended to be administered 21 days apart and the Moderna series consists of two doses recommended to be administered 28 days apart.

Over the past week DHS has also made other improvements to the COVID-19 vaccine data page. The summary statistics table has been built out to provide further insight into how the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program figures in to the state’s total vaccine allocation.

DHS has also committed to updating vaccine administration numbers throughout the week. Administration data in both the summary statistics table and the vaccines administered per day graph will be updated Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. Data relating to allocation and shipment of vaccine will continue to be updated weekly on Tuesdays by 2 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines will be an important tool in controlling the pandemic. Masking up, staying physically distant, and washing hands will continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. It will take many months to vaccinate all Wisconsinites and it is important to double-down on ways to stop the spread as we continue rolling out the vaccine.

