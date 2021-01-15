Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,879 in the last 365 days.

Wyoming Guardsmen called to support inauguration

Responding to a request by the Federal government, more than 100 Wyoming National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have volunteered to support crowd control, communications and logistics during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.

The 59th Presidential Inauguration, like all presidential inaugurations, is considered a National Special Security Event (NSSE). P.L. 106-544 designated the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) as the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning, exercising and implementing security for National Special Security Events. The preparation for a NSSE is a cooperative effort among federal, state and district agencies.

The National Guard provides a wide variety of capabilities that can seamlessly integrate with interagency partners to enhance inauguration support capabilities. Several states are activating to provide timely, safe, and proactive support to civilian authorities. While the costs associated with this deployment will be paid for with Federal dollars, these National Guard professionals will remain under their respective governor’s control, under Title 32, 502(f) orders for up to 31 days and adhere to D.C. law.

You just read:

Wyoming Guardsmen called to support inauguration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.