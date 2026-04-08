Wyoming Army National Guard addresses dangerous laser incidents targeting military aircraft near Camp Guernsey

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. – The Wyoming Army National Guard is alerting the public to a recent increase in dangerous laser pointing incidents involving military aircraft operating in the vicinity of Camp Guernsey Training Center.

Since January 2026 there have been two reported incidents in the Camp Guernsey area and three incidents since March 2025. These incidents involve individuals directing high-powered lasers at aircraft during flight operations, creating a serious hazard to pilots and crews.

“The safety of our pilots and the residents of Platte County is our paramount concern,” said Lt. Col. La’Quendin Counts, Camp Guernsey base operations manager. “Pointing a laser at an aircraft is not a harmless prank—it is a reckless, illegal act that creates a severe risk of a catastrophic accident. We are calling on our community to recognize the gravity of this situation and help us ensure our skies remain safe for everyone. The readiness of our Guard members for their state and federal missions depends on this shared commitment to safety and responsibility.”

Laser strikes can temporarily blind or disorient pilots during critical phases of flight, increasing the risk of accidents that could impact both aircrews and communities on the ground.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense. Individuals found guilty may face:

Up to 5 years in federal prison

Fines up to $250,000

Additional state or local charges, depending on circumstances

The Wyoming Army National Guard is working closely with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and Platte County Commissioners to address these incidents and ensure public awareness of the risks and consequences.

Residents are encouraged to report any suspected laser activity directed at aircraft by contacting:

Platte County Sheriff’s Office: (307) 322-2331

Guernsey Police Department: (307) 836-2111

Camp Guernsey Training Center conducts regular aviation training to ensure military readiness. These operations are essential to national defense and are conducted with the safety of surrounding communities as a top priority.

For more information, please contact:

Camp Guernsey Operations Fire Desk

(307) 292-5628

NGWY-CG-Operations@army.mil