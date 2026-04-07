“On behalf of the President…and a grateful nation”: Wyoming Army National Guard delivers final honor

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/wyoguard/albums/72177720332968074/

Wyoming National Guard

By Joseph Coslett Jr.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The bugle sounds across the cemetery.

A team of Soldiers moves together, step by step. Every movement is controlled. A flag is folded with care. When the final fold is done, it is placed into the hands of a grieving family member.

In that moment, nothing else matters.

Behind that moment is a team of Wyoming National Guard Soldiers trained to do this mission the right way. Every movement, every command and every second is meant to honor a life of service.

In Cheyenne, Soldiers from across the state came together for Military Funeral Honors training. They are preparing for one of the most important missions they will ever perform: Honoring fallen service members and supporting the families they leave behind.

For Sgt. 1st Class Terry Pritchett, a military funeral honors detail member, the mission is personal.

“I’ve actually done over 110 services,” Pritchett said. “I love doing them. I think it’s probably the best way to honor a Soldier who has passed away.”

Each ceremony represents more than a single day. It reflects years, sometimes decades, of service and sacrifice.

“It’s the final goodbye for everything their family member has done in their lifetime,” Pritchett said. “I think it’s pretty important.”

That responsibility leaves no room for mistakes.

Spc. Preston Folchert, head trainer for the three-Soldier flag fold, said every action during the ceremony has meaning.

“If we say those words, everything we do has to match them,” Folchert said. “If you lack in your posture or the way you fold the flag, that can be seen as disrespect to the veteran and their family.”

Folchert trains Soldiers on the full sequence of events, from arrival to the final presentation of the flag. Every movement is practiced again and again until it becomes natural.

The goal is simple: Get it right every time.

“There are no second chances,” Folchert said. “This is for the family.”

The training also explains the meaning behind the ceremony. In a full honors service, a three-Soldier fold is used to cover and fold the flag over the remains. It adds another level of respect and tradition.

“We try to give the best honor we can every time,” Folchert said.

For many Soldiers in the training, this will be their first time performing funeral honors. Sgt. Shelby Schainost, a field artillery Soldier, said the mission is about more than just the individual Soldier.

“It’s important to honor all those who have served before us or alongside us,” Schainost said. “This is about giving them the respect they deserve.”

For others, the mission connects to their own families.

Sgt. Michael Lechner, a musician with the 67th Army Band, said his decision to join was personal.

“My dad served, and I have three brothers who have served,” Lechner said. “This is a way to give back to those who came before me.”

Lechner said his favorite role is being the bugler and playing taps.

“I love playing the bugle,” he said. “Being part of that moment means a lot.”

Even Soldiers in support roles gain a deeper understanding of the mission.

Sgt. Dakota Allison, a unit supply specialist with Training Center Command, said the training shows the true meaning behind service.

“It shows what it means to honor someone’s service the right way,” Allison said.

For families, this ceremony is often their last interaction with the military. It is their final memory of how their loved one is honored.

That is why every detail matters. From the first salute as the hearse arrives to the final fold of the flag, everything is done to show respect and gratitude. And in the final moment, when the flag is placed into a family member’s hands, the mission is complete.

Not just for the Soldiers performing it. But for the service member whose life they are honoring.

The final words are not just tradition, according to Folchert. They are the military’s final message to the family.

“On behalf of the President of the United States, the United States Army and a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service.”

Sgt. Dakota Allison, Sgt. Shelby Schainost and Sgt. Michael Lechner receive instruction on flag folding techniques during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026. Spc. Preston Folchert provides corrections to ensure precise movements and proper execution of funeral honors. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. Shelby Schainost holds a folded American flag during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026. “This is about giving them the respect they deserve,” Schainost said. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. Michael Lechner, a musician with the 67th Army Band, holds a folded American flag during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026. “Being part of that moment means a lot,” Lechner said. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. Michael Lechner, a musician with the 67th Army Band, holds a folded American flag during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026. “Being part of that moment means a lot,” Lechner said. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. 1st Class Terry Pritchett renders a salute during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026. “It’s the final goodbye for everything their family member has done,” Pritchett said. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. Michael Lechner (left) and Sgt. 1st Class Terry Pritchett fold the American flag during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026, as Sgt. Dakota Allison holds the flag in the background. The training emphasizes synchronized movements and precision to properly honor veterans. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Sgt. Dakota Allison holds a folded American flag during Military Funeral Honors training in Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 6, 2026. The training emphasizes precision and discipline to ensure veterans are honored with dignity and respect. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Joseph Coslett Jr.)