West Pottsgrove Township to Close Grosstown Road Weekdays Through July for Utility Improvements

King of Prussia, PA – West Pottsgrove Township is planning to close Grosstown Road weekdays between Constitution Avenue and Roberts Drive in West Pottsgrove Township, Montgomery County on Monday, January 18, through mid-July, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for sewer upgrades, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the weekday closure, Grosstown Road motorists will be directed to use Manatawny Street and High Street.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

West Pottsgrove Township will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

