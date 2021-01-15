PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) Bridge Replacement Project in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) bridge replacement project in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Pequea Creek approximately 2.2 miles east from the intersection with East Brook Road (Route 896). This project will replace the existing bridge, which was built in 1930 and is in poor condition. The proposed replacement structure will provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) over the tributary. The project consists of replacing a single-span concrete slab bridge with a single-cell precast concrete box culvert. New approach pavement, rock scour protection, guide rail, and drainage will be included in the project. The overall width of the bridge will be decreased due to the removal of the existing sidewalk. The overall width of the approach roadway will be slightly wider to accommodate a consistent 8-foot wide shoulder on both sides of the bridge, while the width of the traffic lanes and the turning lane will remain unchanged.

The bridge will be constructed using half-width construction methodology and will maintain a single lane of traffic in each direction throughout construction. Horse-drawn carriages will be required to use travel lanes through the work zone. There will be no turning lane available during construction.

The project is currently in design, and construction work is expected to take place in the 2022 construction season. The duration of construction is anticipated to last six to nine months. In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online from January 14, 2021, to February 14, 2021.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Lancaster County box then the tile marked Lincoln Highway Over Unnamed Tributary to Pequea Creek.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Nexa Castro, PennDOT Senior Project Manager, at necastro@pa.gov, or 717-705-6184 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

