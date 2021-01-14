Senate Passes Timely Legislation Before Temporary Adjournment

Bills approved extend limitations on debt collectors and update qualification criteria for small business relief programs

DENVER, CO - Today, the Colorado Senate passed three bills on third and final reading. All three pieces of legislation represent timely changes in policy necessary before the legislature begins a temporary recess in response to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

SB21-001: Modify COVID-19 Relief Programs For Small Business. This bill, sponsored by Senators Winter & Priola, makes minor tweaks to the COVID-19 small and minority business relief program that was established in last year’s special session, to allow relief payments to be more efficiently allocated to disproportionately impacted businesses.

SB21-002: Extending Limitations on Debt Collection Actions. This bill, sponsored by Senators Winter & Gonzales, extends the time in which debtors experiencing a COVID emergency may have debt collections suspended by 120 days.

SB21-003: Recreate Occupational Therapy Practice Act. This bill sponsored by Senator Fields and Minority Leader Holbert, recreates the Occupational Therapy Practice Act to allow continuity in occupational therapy regulations after the Act expired in September of 2020.

CORRECTION: In yesterday's release, it was stated that the Senate passed a chamber rule to allow for remote participation in committees. That was inaccurate. The Senate will however, hear a bill to consider such a policy today in the form of HB21-1003.

The legislature is planning to adjourn on Friday, January 15th, and is tentatively set to reconvene in mid-February. Throughout the legislative recess, the Joint Budget Committee will continue to convene, as well as select committees that are statutorily required to receive SMART Act briefings from executive branch departments. Additionally, legislators will continue conducting sunset hearings in order to stay on top of the approaching expirations of certain programs, boards, and commissions.