Sen. Caleb Rowden’s Legislative Column for the Week of Jan. 11, 2021

The 2021 Legislative Session Begins

The First Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly officially began on Wednesday, Jan. 6. I was proud to once again take the oath of office to represent the great people of our community in the Missouri Senate. I am humbled by your support, and I look forward to representing your views and concerns in the State Capitol during the upcoming legislative session.

The first few days of every General Assembly are mostly filled with procedural work, including electing leadership teams and delegating committee assignments. Once again, my colleagues in the Majority Caucus elected me to serve as the Senate majority floor leader. It is an honor to serve in this capacity because it gives me a chance to get to know each of my fellow senators as we work to tackle the challenges facing our state.

Condemning the Invasion of the U.S. Capitol

I am sure many of you are aware of what happened last Wednesday, Jan. 6, in Washington, D.C. at the U.S. Capitol. It was a troubling sight, and I see the invasion of the U.S. Capitol as an act of domestic terrorism. I believe those that used this opportunity to express their views did more harm to our country than they will ever be able to comprehend. I think it is important to look at the differences between the events in the nation’s capital and those that occurred here in Jefferson City last week. On the same day as the invasion of the U.S. Capitol, there was a peaceful protest outside of our State Capitol. We must recognize that we can disagree politically and not resort to violence to express our beliefs. We must also fight this divisive attitude in politics and restore civil disagreements and discussions as we work to maintain and improve our state and our country.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, Jan. 18, is Martin Luther King Jr Day. This federal holiday is held in January in honor of Dr. King’s birthday, and celebrates his life and achievements as an American civil rights leader. This holiday was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986, making this year the 35th anniversary of our country celebrating Dr. King and his life with a national holiday. The Senate will not convene for session and our offices will be closed in honor of this holiday. We will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

I am here to serve you, and my office door is always open to your questions, concerns and suggestions. You can reach my staff at 573-751-3931, and you can visit www.senate.mo.gov/rowden for an array of legislative and constituent resources.