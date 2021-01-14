Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 75 Cross Street Closures

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a series of three cross street intersections closures on US 75 in Sherman, Texas, will begin this month. Each closure is scheduled to last no more than one week.

Only one closure will occur at a time, to minimize disruption of traffic. As each intersection is closed, cross street traffic will be able to only turn right onto the frontage road and detour to the next intersection, officials said.

The first closure at Washington Street is scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021, through Jan. 27. Additional closures will occur at Lamar and Houston Streets and will be announced when the details are determined, officials said. These closures are necessary for grading and pavement improvements in preparation of detouring main lane traffic on US 75.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

