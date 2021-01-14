Application period for DNR Food Storage Capacity Grants ending soon

DES MOINES — The DNR will accept applications for its Food Storage Capacity grant program until 4 p.m. Jan. 21.

This is the second round of grant funding offered by the DNR to help address food waste, an issue that negatively impacts environmental, economic and social sustainability in Iowa and across the country.

The competitive grant opportunity helps efforts to expand storage and cold storage of donated food. Food banks, food pantries and other non-profit organizations receiving donated food for distribution to food insecure Iowans are eligible to apply.

Information and application materials can be downloaded at www.iowadnr.gov/FABA.