Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,845 in the last 365 days.

Application period for DNR Food Storage Capacity Grants ending soon

DES MOINES — The DNR will accept applications for its Food Storage Capacity grant program until 4 p.m. Jan. 21.

This is the second round of grant funding offered by the DNR to help address food waste, an issue that negatively impacts environmental, economic and social sustainability in Iowa and across the country.

The competitive grant opportunity helps efforts to expand storage and cold storage of donated food. Food banks, food pantries and other non-profit organizations receiving donated food for distribution to food insecure Iowans are eligible to apply.

Information and application materials can be downloaded at www.iowadnr.gov/FABA.

You just read:

Application period for DNR Food Storage Capacity Grants ending soon

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.