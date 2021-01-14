Water quality contracts on Environmental Protection Commission agenda
DES MOINES— Two water quality contracts are up for approval at the Jan. 20 Environmental Protection Commission’s teleconference meeting.
Commissioners will meet by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/pcd-
Commissioners will be asked to approve a contract to create a comprehensive watershed management plan to improve water quality in the headwaters of the South Skunk River.
A second proposed contract aids in understanding the effectiveness of previous statewide water quality education efforts and positions partners to communicate effectively to reduce future nonpoint pollution.
In other action, commissioners will be asked to rule on the appeal of a proposed flood-plain-permit decision.
The complete agenda follows:
Approval of Agenda
Approval of the Minutes
Monthly Reports
Director’s Remarks
Contract with Headwaters of the South Skunk River Watershed Management Authority
Contract with Iowa State University
20DNR0016 Appeal/Flood Plain Permit
General Discussion
- Summer Joint NRC/EPC Meeting
Items for Next Month’s Meeting
Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Bob Sinclair, Sigourney, Secretary; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Howard Hill, Cambridge. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.