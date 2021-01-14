Water quality contracts on Environmental Protection Commission agenda

DES MOINES— Two water quality contracts are up for approval at the Jan. 20 Environmental Protection Commission’s teleconference meeting.

Commissioners will meet by video conference at 10 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/pcd- ryjg-uoa. To join by phone, call 240-794-2779, and enter the PIN code of ‪934 190 235 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Commissioners will be asked to approve a contract to create a comprehensive watershed management plan to improve water quality in the headwaters of the South Skunk River.

A second proposed contract aids in understanding the effectiveness of previous statewide water quality education efforts and positions partners to communicate effectively to reduce future nonpoint pollution.

In other action, commissioners will be asked to rule on the appeal of a proposed flood-plain-permit decision.

The complete agenda follows:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks

Contract with Headwaters of the South Skunk River Watershed Management Authority

Contract with Iowa State University

20DNR0016 Appeal/Flood Plain Permit

General Discussion

Summer Joint NRC/EPC Meeting

Items for Next Month’s Meeting

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Bob Sinclair, Sigourney, Secretary; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Howard Hill, Cambridge. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.