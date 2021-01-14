01-14-2021 JACKPOTS COMBINE FOR OVER $1.3 BILLION WITH WEEKEND DRAWINGS UP NEXT

Charleston, W.Va. – Top-10 prize amounts and unmatched winning numbers continue to fuel strong sales around the country for both Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, as each continues to climb into near-record breaking territory.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $750 million, and if won, would be the 2nd largest jackpot in game history and the 5th largest in U.S. lottery history.

Powerball sits at $640 million, which would be the 5th largest jackpot in game history and the 9th in U.S. lottery history. At its current mark, the Powerball jackpot is at its highest since March of 2019.

“This is the second time in history that both games have simultaneously advertised jackpots over $600 million,” West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers said. “The high jackpots have created a great deal of enthusiasm among our players, and we would love to see another Jackpot winner here in West Virginia, but we do ask that all players please play responsibly.”

The dueling jackpots combine for over $1.3 billion, the highest they have been since October 2018 when the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot was hit in South Carolina.

Each jackpot will be on its 35th draw in their respective runs this weekend. It is the longest jackpot run in Powerball history and ties the record for Mega Millions.

Tickets for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which again increases non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Friday, January 15th.

To play Mega Millions, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

Tickets for Saturday’s Powerball drawing can also be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Power Play option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. ET Saturday, January 16th.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 69, and then choose a Powerball number from 1-26 in the bottom section of your play slip.