State of Florida Announces New COVID-19 Vaccination Site in Fort Lauderdale

Tallahassee, Fla. – This week, the Florida Department of Health and Florida Division of Emergency Management partnered with Broward Health to launch a new COVID-19 vaccinate site at Inter Miami CF Stadium at Lockhart Park in Fort Lauderdale. The site will be open Monday through Friday. The site will offer the vaccine to all individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as frontline health care workers.

Details on how to make an appointment are available at https://www.browardhealth.org/pages/being-healthy-vaccine. The site will offer 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to pre-registered patients per day free of charge. No walk-ups will be accepted.

Once onsite, individuals will provide contact information to staff so Broward Health can work with them on arranging a time to receive their second dose. Persons who receive their first dose will need to return in three weeks.

All individuals will be asked to make an appointment and are encouraged to bring a government-issued form of identification and health insurance information to the site. The government-issued ID does not need to be a Florida Driver’s License. Additional sites will be announced as the state receives additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state-supported Broward Health COVID-19 vaccination site will increase public access to the COVID-19 vaccine under Florida’s “Seniors First” proactive vaccination plan that prioritizes offering the COVID-19 vaccine to Floridians 65 years of age and older. More information on the “Seniors First” commitment is available here

