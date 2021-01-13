2021-01-13 12:33:20.547 $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Alexandria

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Mega Millions ticket sold at Ayerco, 36430 Highway 61 in Alexandria, matched all five white-ball numbers drawn last night to win a $1 million prize. The winning number combination was 12, 14, 26, 28 and 33. The Mega Ball number last night was 9.

In addition to the $1 million win, three other Missouri Lottery players matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Mega Ball number drawn, to win $10,000. Those tickets were sold at:  7-Eleven, 13515 Big Bend Road in St. Louis; Go Zone Station, 5725 Highway 43 in Joplin; and Circle K, 1525 Caulks Hills Road in St. Charles.

“It’s been fun watching our jackpots grow, and we’re happy that players in Missouri are among the big winners so far,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.  Tuesday’s $1 million win marks the 17th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a Mega Millions “Match 5” prize since sales began in the state in 2010.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 11.  Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City or Springfield.

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $750 million – the second-highest ever offered in the game. The cash value is estimated at $550.6 million.

Additional Resource: Mega Millions Fact Sheet

 

