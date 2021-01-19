Hotelier Charlton Claxton Discusses Six Social Distancing Activities to Do with Friends
SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re anything like Georgia-based developer and hotelier, Charlton Claxton, you’ve been missing your friends during the coronavirus pandemic. In a time where staying at home is advised or even mandatory, everyone has been forced to look for more creative ways to bond with their friends. And thanks to technology, spending quality time with loved ones is only a few clicks away. So Claxton has come up with his list of six social distancing activities to help you beat FOMO while staying safe from COVID-19.
1. Create a virtual cooking challenge
Put on an apron, pick out a recipe, and get cooking! Challenge your closest friends to a virtual cooking competition and see who is the master chef of them all. While you won’t be able to actually taste test everyone’s dish, you can still judge the final result based on presentation, creativity, ingredients used, etc. Be sure to include a fun and desirable prize for the winner as incentive! Claxton suggests a gift card to a favorite restaurant, which could come in handy for his next activity...
2. Indulge in a luxury restaurant delivery service
Miss dining out with your foodie friends? Just because you’re not physically in the same room doesn’t mean you can’t share an experience together. The best restaurants all over the country are clamoring to join every food delivery service they can including DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, and Uber Eats. You’ve never seen so much thought and creativity put in takeaway meals before, and trying these special meals is an experience on its own. The only problem Claxton has is finding a restaurant that he and all of his friends agree on!
3. Organize a Netflix viewing party
Catch up on the best movies and latest series releases with your friends by adding the Netflix Party extension onto your browser. The extension allows you to stream shows with your friends simultaneously with the added chat feature on the browser that’ll help you stay connected throughout the show. Claxton enjoyed Tiger King and The Queen’s Gambit in 2020, so he’s looking forward to the next hottest Netflix show in 2021.
4. Learn a new skill or hobby with virtual classes
With all the extra time in our hands, now’s the perfect time to sign up for the online class you’ve been wanting to take. As an extra motivator, invite a few friends to join you in this new educational journey. With hundreds of thousands of online courses available online, you can choose more interest-based ones on topics such as art and wellness, or take this opportunity to add more career-related skills onto your resume by enrolling in educational courses that offer certification. For free activity classes, Claxton uses websites such as Brit + Co, and for more serious subjects, he goes to Lynda or edX for courses from world-renowned universities.
5. Get competitive playing online games
Your next happy hour Zoom call is about to get competitive. Invite your loved ones to play a few friendly matches of online bingo, uno, or trivia to jazz things up. Check out Jackbox Games for a variety of crazy-fun and unique party games like Quiplash (Claxton’s favorite), or sign up for PlayingCards.io for traditional games like checkers, chess, go fish, and more.
6. Break a sweat during online workout classes
Friends who workout together, stay together, right? If you’ve been feeling the impact of social isolation due to quarantine, exercise has been shown to help with feelings of anxiety and depression, making it one of the best de-stressing activities you can do. While many gyms are still closed, there are plenty of free workout videos available online. Claxton turns to the FREE work out platform, Fitness Blender, because of its solid, no-frills, gimmick-free workouts. The channel has roughly 600 to choose from, including a lower-body set done with resistance bands and a no-equipment-required, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) cardio workout.
Kathrine Cupp
